Children's book author Robin Stevenson speaks on being reinvited to the area after her school visit in Wheaton was canceled due to LGBT content in her book

On Oct. 2, children’s book author Robin Stevenson was set to speak at Wheaton’s Longfellow Elementary School to talk about activism and her new book, “Kid Activists: True Tales of Childhood from Champions of Change” with several fourth and fifth-grade students. On Oct. 1, Stevenson says she received an email from her publisher, telling her that her appearance had been canceled due to a Longfellow parent being concerned that historical figures featured in Stevenson’s book are champions of LGBTQ rights. Later on, Stevenson wrote an open letter to Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 after officials canceled her school visit. Within days of having her book talk canceled, Stevenson was re-invited back to the area to discuss her book at Glenbard West High School, hosted by state Rep. Terra Costa Howard. Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal sit down with Stevenson to talk about her initial reaction to the cancellation, her writing process, being an activist for the LGBT community, and much more.

The award-winning author will present her book on Wednesday, November 20 at 7 p.m. at Glenbard West High School, 670 Crescent Blvd, Glen Ellyn.

