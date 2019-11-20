× Chicago improv veteran Abby McEnany on her new Showtime series ‘Work in Progress’

It’s always a treat when Abby stops by the show! The great Abby McEnany joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new Showtime series, “Work in Progress.” Abby talks about what people are going to see when they watch “Work in Progress,” how this show was first created, the experience of taking the “Work in Progress” pilot to Sundance, the fear of putting this show out for everyone to see, why she wanted to shoot this show in Chicago, why she feels like writing for herself was the only way she was going to continue working, how humor is her surviving technique and why she doesn’t consider herself to be a social justice warrior.

