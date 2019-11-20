× Blackhawks To Honor Brian Campbell With One More Shift

Brian Campbell spent 17 seasons in the NHL, including three in Chicago. “Soupy” was a four-time All-Star, won the Lady Byng (which is awarded to the player who “exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability), and maybe most importantly: lifted Lord Stanley’s Cup with his Blackhawks teammates in 2010. Brian joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about taking “One More Shift” tomorrow night when the ‘Hawks host the Tampa Bay Lightning. He shared some of his favorite Blackhawks memories, talked about how impressed he is by his former teammates who are still playing, and described what he is doing for the organization now.