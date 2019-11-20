× All You Need To Know About COPPA On Youtube

Content Creators are in a panic on Youtube about the ongoing enforcement of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act or COPPA. Many content creators feel that by complying with COPPA this puts them at a disadvantage as YouTube creators. To explain COPPA and why it’s being enforced on Youtube is Senior Attorney of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Peder Magee.

For more information about COPPA visit: FTC.GOV