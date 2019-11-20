Ald. Brendan Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s proposed real estate transfer tax: “No matter when she tries to get that done, it will be a very heavy lift for this mayor…or any mayor.”

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot delivers the 2019 Chicago State of the City Address from the Harold Washington Library, August 29, 2019 (WGN-TV)

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s budget balancing plan advancing in the city council.

