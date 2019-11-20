Ald. Brendan Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s proposed real estate transfer tax: “No matter when she tries to get that done, it will be a very heavy lift for this mayor…or any mayor.”
Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s budget balancing plan advancing in the city council.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!