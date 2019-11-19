Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

Wintrust Business Lunch 11/19/19: Google Finding New Business, FBRK Impact House, & Stanley’s Food Market

Posted 1:06 PM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, November 19, 2019
Single Use ONly BIZ LUCN H11/19/19

Israel Idonije (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Israel Idonije’s latest entrepreneurial project to what could take the place of the old Stanley’s Food Market.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, updated Steve and listeners about the why retail is having such a down day on the market and what is on Jon’s radar

Segment 2: (At 3:48) Douglas MacMillan, Corporate Responsibility Reporter at The Washington Post, looked into the report that showed why Google wanted to get it’s hand on thousands of medical records.

Segment 3: (At 12:05) Israel Idonije, Former Chicago Bears & Entrepreneur, explained to Steve how he is building a hub for businesses, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to help communities. He’s calling it FBRK Impact House.

Segment 4: (At 21:24) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared some insight into what will be replacing the old Stanley’s Food Market that went out of business earlier this year.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.