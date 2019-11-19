× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/19/19: Google Finding New Business, FBRK Impact House, & Stanley’s Food Market

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Israel Idonije’s latest entrepreneurial project to what could take the place of the old Stanley’s Food Market.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, updated Steve and listeners about the why retail is having such a down day on the market and what is on Jon’s radar

Segment 2: (At 3:48) Douglas MacMillan, Corporate Responsibility Reporter at The Washington Post, looked into the report that showed why Google wanted to get it’s hand on thousands of medical records.

Segment 3: (At 12:05) Israel Idonije, Former Chicago Bears & Entrepreneur, explained to Steve how he is building a hub for businesses, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to help communities. He’s calling it FBRK Impact House.

Segment 4: (At 21:24) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared some insight into what will be replacing the old Stanley’s Food Market that went out of business earlier this year.