True Crime | Steve Bernas from Chicago’s BBB Keeps You Safe, Keijuane Hester of “Flavor Desserts”, David Harris from “Prosperident” and Dupe of the Week!

Kelly Richmond Pope and Bill Kresse take over WGN’s Nightside as they welcome in a whole new night of “True Crime!” First, they welcome Steve Bernas President and CEO of the Chicago Better Business Bureau to take a serious look into what consumers should be aware of when it comes to holiday scams. Then, David Harris from Prosperident joins the show to talk about the seedy underbelly of embezzlement in the field of Dentistry. Keijuane Hester of Favor Desserts calls in with an amazing story involving drugs and the art of baking as he shares how he transitioned from crack dealer to accomplished professional baker. And finally, we take a look into our “Dupe of the Week”! All this and more on True Crime!