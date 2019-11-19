× The Opening Bell 11/19/19: If The Congestion Tax Is Passed, How Will It Change Your Commute?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is locked in a battle with ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to tax them for adding to the congestion in the city while trying to promote public transportation. (At 5:04) Steve Grzanich and Audrey Wennink (Director of Transportation at the Metropolitan Planning Council) discussed how much this fee would cost riders, how it would impact public transportation, and what we can learn from other cities who have created a congestion tax. (At 18:10) John Leer (Sr. Director of Morning Consult Economic Intelligence) then shifted the focus to the annual holiday shopping trends, breaking down the recent data that shows where American’s will be spending their money this year.