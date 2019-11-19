× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.19.19: The role of doorbell cameras in solving crimes, ride share tax hike, Boss Vapes owner

John Williams wants to know more about the new doorbell video cameras, like Ring and Arlo, so he enlists help from Best Reviews Editorial Manager Jacob Palmer. That’s after video was released of a woman screaming for help when her daughter was seen being kidnapped on her doorbell camera, and the role of that technology in finding her daughter. Listeners talk about the perks of having one of those. Then, John and listeners discuss an editorial on Mayor Lightfoot’s tax hike proposal on ride share services. Finally, Boss Vapes Owner Jaime Havenar explains why recent reports of vape-related deaths did not cause an irreparable impact on her sales. Plus, she responds to the possibility of banning flavored e-cigarettes after President Trump changed his mind on that plan.