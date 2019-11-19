× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Don’t wait on Black Friday for tech deals. Some of the best deals are happening now

Bill and Wendy speak with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey. Every Tuesday, Bridget joins the show to share on the latest in technology news. This week, Bridget shares some tips on how to save money on the biggest Black Friday deals. Plus, the Motorola Razr flip phone is back, but we still have some unanswered questions about the $1,500 foldable phone. After that, Bridget tells us about Vizio adding Disney Plus chromecast support in December.

