Steve Cochran Full Show 11.19.19 | Best Three Bricks in Chicago.

Posted 1:03 PM, November 19, 2019, by

Will Quam, Steve Cochran, Ji Suk Yi & Dave Eanet

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, followed by the Kid of the Week, Katalina Kosciuk8-year-old and 3rd grader at Sycamore Trails in Bartlett. She invented “Glow Bellies.” The text question of the day is “What’s the worst advertising slogan you’ve seen or heard?” Later, Will Quam, photographer and enthusiast behind Brick of Chicago joins in studio to talk about the history of bricks in Chicago. Plus, Dylan Strome, center for the Chicago Blackhawks calls in. The show wraps up with Bears Insider Adam Hoge, Orion Samuelson and a birthday cake for Steve Grzanich’s birthday! 

Listen to the podcast here:

