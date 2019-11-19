Sara Dulkin & Birdcap | Chicago Truborn gallery, curating murals, and more

Posted 6:00 AM, November 19, 2019

This week the Cornerstore spoke with Sara Dulkin of Chicago Truborn & visual artist BirdCap.  Sara Dulkin, owner and curator of gallery Chicago Truborn, touched on what it means to hold it down for Chicago, being on of the most prominent galleries in the city & curating murals around the city.  BirdCap, visual artist based in Memphis, spoke about his style, travels and new show at the Chicago Truborn gallery.

