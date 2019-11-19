On-demand audio: Update on condition of Chicago police officer shot near Irving Park and Lowell

Posted 10:47 PM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, November 19, 2019

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham spoke tonight at a brief press conference at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, updating the condition of a Chicago Police Officer shot during an incident near the intersection of Irving Park Road and Lowell Avenue around 7pm.


