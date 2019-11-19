On-demand audio: Update on condition of Chicago police officer shot near Irving Park and Lowell

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham spoke tonight at a brief press conference at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, updating the condition of a Chicago Police Officer shot during an incident near the intersection of Irving Park Road and Lowell Avenue around 7pm.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697658/officer_shot_irving_park_2019-11-20-043358.64kmono.mp3

