× New Books: Pitchfork Populism; Entertaining Chicago; and “Every Brilliant Thing” at Windy City Playhouse South

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Brad Kane, the author of the new book: “Pitchfork Populism” a discussion of ten political forces that shaped the election of 2016 and which should be studied as the country heads towards the 2020 election. Understanding why people decided to vote for Donald Trump, how our nation struggles between the forces of nationalism and collectivism, how the media and president shape the issues of today are just some of the issues that Kane addresses in his new book that takes a deep dive underneath voting factors.

Then ( starting at 18:38 into the show ), a delightful look at entertainment venues throughout Chicago in the 20th century. From jazz and blues clubs to live theatre venues and sports arenas..Chicago’s jewels are remembered thru the words of those who worked there, performed and played there and lived there. Great memories and fun gathered by authors Neal Samors and Bob Dauber (who have worked together before)s highlights so much of Chicago’s history and great places.