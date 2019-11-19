× Dylan Strome: We Got It Going Right Now

The Blackhawks acquired forward Dylan Strome from the Coyotes in November of last year. With a year in Chicago under his belt, Dylan joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his comfort level both on the roster as well as in the city. He also talked about the ‘Hawks recent winning streak, and getting some revenge on teams that beat them earlier this season. Dylan described his favorite cheat food and what it’s like playing on a line with Alex DeBrincat.