Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

Dylan Strome: We Got It Going Right Now

Posted 10:00 AM, November 19, 2019, by

MONTREAL, QC - MARCH 16: Dylan Strome #17 of the Chicago Blackhawks screens goaltender Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens in the second period during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 16, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks acquired forward Dylan Strome from the Coyotes in November of last year. With a year in Chicago under his belt, Dylan joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his comfort level both on the roster as well as in the city. He also talked about the ‘Hawks recent winning streak, and getting some revenge on teams that beat them earlier this season. Dylan described his favorite cheat food and what it’s like playing on a line with Alex DeBrincat.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.