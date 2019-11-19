Comedian Kyle Kinane talks new tour, “Drunk History” & more

Posted 5:46 AM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44AM, November 19, 2019

Kyle Kinane performs in the comedy tent during Fun Fun Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Chicago’s very own Kyle Kinane joins Nick Digilio from L.A. to talk about his return to the Windy City for his “Spring Break” tour. Kyle looks back on his beginnings at open mic nights, his many appearances on Comedy Central’s “@Midnight” and “Drunk History”, and the tough work/life balance of hitting the road.

You can see Kyle live on Monday, November 25th and Tuesday, November 26th at Thalia Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

