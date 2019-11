× Collegiately Speaking | Chris Bergin describes his path to becoming a Wildcat

Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back in the studio following a Northwestern 45-6 win over UMass, snapping the Wildcats 7 game losing streak. The guys are joined by Linebacker Chris Bergin who discusses his path to becoming a Wildcat, his blocked field goal and recovery, and breaking down Minnesota’s offense ahead of their game this Saturday at Ryan Field.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!