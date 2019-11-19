× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Katalina K.

Katalina is an 8 year old and a 3rd grader at Sycamore Trails in Bartlett. Her invention is called “Glow Bellies.”

Glow Bellies are teddy bears with a secret. They have a glow in the dark vinyl stomach. They wear a collar with a u.v. light and when turned on, the u.v. light can be used to draw on the glow in the dark vinyl belly…producing glow in the dark designs.

Katalina came up with her invention about a year ago when she was afraid of the dark at bedtime. She asked if she could use a new glow in the dark vinyl and put it on her teddy bear so she would have a glow in the dark bear, and wouldn’t be afraid at night. Then by accident, she saw that her u.v light could be used to draw designs with light, and so the Glow Belly was born.

Her invention is on Etsy. Click Here for more information.

