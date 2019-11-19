× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.19.19: White Castle and the Mag Mile Lights Festival!

Black Friday is right around the corner. Bridget Carey from CNET shares the best ways to save the most money on tech gifts for the entire family. Darrin Cotton, Chicago Regional District Supervisor for White Castle, stops by to talk about the restaurant’s rich history and the all-time favorite White Castle turkey stuffing recipe. Plus, Gail Spreen previews this year’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

