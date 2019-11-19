× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.19.19: The new cinnamon Coca-Cola tastes like…

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss a variety of topics including the Jeffrey Epstein case, Hallmark Movies, the best shows and movies to binge-watch during the holidays, and much more. Oh, and the gang taste test the new cinnamon Coca-Cola!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.