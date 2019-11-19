FILE - In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, file photo, Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera at his home in Wolcott, Conn. Amazon-owned doorbell camera company Ring is facing questions from a U.S. senator over its partnerships with police departments around the country. Sen. Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, sent a letter Thursday to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos raising privacy and civil liberty concerns about Ring cameras that are capturing and storing footage of U.S. neighborhoods.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Best Reviews Editorial Manager Jacob Palmer on the doorbells that have recently helped solve crimes
Best Reviews Editorial Manager Jacob Palmer joins John Williams to talk about how new video doorbells work, like Ring or Nest. Those doorbells have helped police quickly arrest a suspect and find the child he kidnapped in Texas.