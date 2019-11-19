× A holiday spectacle like no other: The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is a can’t-miss holiday event in Chicago. Bill and Wendy sit down with Gail Spreen, Volunteer Chairman of the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, to talk about this year’s festivities! The 28th annual festival kicks off the 2019 holiday season on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23. On Friday, guests can enjoy the magical holiday fun at the Lights Festival Lane at Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue starting at 4pm. Activities include local vendors, a visit with Santa, live entertainment and much more. Then, the activities lead up to a magical Saturday evening tree-lighting parade down North Michigan Avenue. Grand marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse of Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida lead more than 40 magnificent floats, larger-than-life balloons, lively marching bands, celebrity appearances and more. The event draws to a grand conclusion with a spectacular fireworks display over the Chicago River.

For more information about the festival, visit www.themagnificentmile.com.

