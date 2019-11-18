× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/18/19: VC Money All Over Chicago, ROI on Home Renovations, & Reinvesting In The Burbs

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from getting updates on Northwestern’s own BrewBike, to how big businesses are trying to make a suburban office park as cool as Fulton Market.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Katherine Davis, Editor at Chicago Inno, checked in on the startup scene here in the city by listing off the businesses that received venture capital last week, along with the tech holiday that Chicago is celebrating today.

Segment 2: (At 12:00) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, focused on the home as she explained what to do if owners want to invest money by renovating and how to approach a condo association if they are cracking down marijuana use in the building.

Segment 3: (At 20:14) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained why the so many companies that moved their HQ’s into the city less than ten years ago, are investing their money back into the suburbs.