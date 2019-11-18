× Toys “R” Us is back for the holidays, but this time as a pop-up adventure

Toys “R” Us is back for the holidays, but not as the toy store we all remember. This time, it’s a pop-up on North Michigan Avenue with about a dozen rooms for families to explore. With themes including Paw Patrol and Melissa & Doug, the rooms are designed for kids of all ages, with some especially for the pre-schoolers in your life. There’s also the Polar Vortex room and a ball pit with a million balls, enough to fill seven semi trucks. The pop-up will be open through January 26. Tickets are $28 for adults and $20 for kids. For more information, visit www.toysrusadventure.com.

