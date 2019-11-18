The Top Five@5 (11/18/19): Matt Nagy defends his decision to bench Trubisky, Colin Kaepernick is still at odds with the NFL, Kanye West has “Sunday Service” with Joel Osteen, and more…

Posted 8:29 PM, November 18, 2019, by

With their eyes closed for prayer, Joel Osteen, left, and Kanye West laugh as West makes a joke while leading the prayer during a service at Lakewood Church, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, November 18th, 2019:

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo was confronted with criticism from reporters that he has not chosen to speak up publicly in defense of members who testified during the impeachment inquiry hearings. Coach Nagy says the decision to remove Mitch Trubisky from last night’s game had “zero to do with his play.” Kanye West brought is “Sunday Service” to Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.