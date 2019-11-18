× The Top Five@5 (11/18/19): Matt Nagy defends his decision to bench Trubisky, Colin Kaepernick is still at odds with the NFL, Kanye West has “Sunday Service” with Joel Osteen, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, November 18th, 2019:

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo was confronted with criticism from reporters that he has not chosen to speak up publicly in defense of members who testified during the impeachment inquiry hearings. Coach Nagy says the decision to remove Mitch Trubisky from last night’s game had “zero to do with his play.” Kanye West brought is “Sunday Service” to Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697407/3697407_2019-11-19-021607.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!