The Three Bears on the Equal Opportunity Misser

The Bears lost again on Sunday, but on the upside, they continue to find new ways to frustrate: missed field GOALS, odd defensive schemes and a mystery QB injury in the fourth quarter. And tears. Here, our three Grabowskis – named Kozlowski, Hampton and O’Bradovich (along with their friend Mark Carman) – lament the state of the Midway’s “Monsters.”