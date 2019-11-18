× The Roe Conn Show Mighty Art Players: “Don’t You Wish We Had Mahomes?”

In wake of the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Rams, the Roe Conn Show Mighty Art Players wrote/performed a little something to sum-up the teams’ 2019-2020 season. “Don’t You Wish We Had Mahomes” featuring the rantings of the great Dan Hampton & Ed O’Bradovich.

Lyrics:

O.B. watched the Bears get beat on Sunday Night

Although Trubisky got near the end zone…it seemed miles away inside

Did Nagy not coach? Was it something he did? Did the plays not turnout right?

Now our season is over…but we still got ‘85…and now I say don’t you wish we had Mahomes?

And we even passed on Deshaun, and now every Bears fan sings a sad sad song…..don’t you wish we had Mahomes….yes I do.

Heard Dan Hampton’s voice blaring on the radio

Says Trubisky’s gotta bootleg turn around and make that throw

But I wonder if he knows…does he ever see that blitz?

And we should be in the playoffs now…and Pineiro can’t make a kick…that’s why I say don’t you wish we had Mahomes?

And We even passed on Deshaun…and now every Bears fan sings a sad sad song…..don’t you wish we had Mahomes….yes I do!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697400/3697400_2019-11-19-014400.64kmono.mp3

