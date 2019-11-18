The Opening Bell 11/18/19: Looking Back and Looking Ahead on Restaurant Predictions

Posted 6:15 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, November 18, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 11/18/19

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

The year is closing out and a number of industries are winding down and gearing up for 2020, but there’s still plenty to do for restaurants. (At 5:44) Steve Grzanich and Doug Roth (Founder and CEO of Playground Hospitality) checked in before the holidays role around to look back at the predictions from earlier in the year, what he is preparing for next year and how the food delivery business will evolve and restaurants push back against the services. (At 24:51) Dr. Ashley Elaine Mitek (Teaching Assistant Professor of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at the University of Illinois) then shifted the focus to the business of pets informing pet owners that oral opioids aren’t the best medicines for dogs and provided some alternatives.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.