× The Opening Bell 11/18/19: Looking Back and Looking Ahead on Restaurant Predictions

The year is closing out and a number of industries are winding down and gearing up for 2020, but there’s still plenty to do for restaurants. (At 5:44) Steve Grzanich and Doug Roth (Founder and CEO of Playground Hospitality) checked in before the holidays role around to look back at the predictions from earlier in the year, what he is preparing for next year and how the food delivery business will evolve and restaurants push back against the services. (At 24:51) Dr. Ashley Elaine Mitek (Teaching Assistant Professor of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at the University of Illinois) then shifted the focus to the business of pets informing pet owners that oral opioids aren’t the best medicines for dogs and provided some alternatives.