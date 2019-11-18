× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.18.19: Good mood songs, the Red Kettle, a bill to federally legalize recreational marijuana

John Williams wants to know your favorite happy songs, songs that immediately lift your spirits for the day. Listeners call and text in with some of theirs while the show shares theirs. Then, Salvation Army Commissioner Barry Swanson talks about his role with the organization and about attaining John’s red kettle goal of $35,000. You can virtually donate to it now! John tests one smart listener’s knowledge on literature in another Mega Pros Chicago Quiz. And Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky is co-sponsoring a bill to federally legalize recreational marijuana, called the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act. She joins John on the phone to explain which communities the law would most benefit.