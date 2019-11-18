The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/17/19): Bears vs Rams Full Post Game Show

Posted 12:16 AM, November 18, 2019, by

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, left, and defensive end Dante Fowler sack Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with, give you their initial reactions after the Bears  disappointing 17-7 to the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Mitchell Trubisky went 24 for 43 with 190 and 1 interception. The Bears lone touchdown came off a 14-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to Tarik Cohen. Trubisky eventually was removed from the game on the final drive due to a hip injury that occurred in the 2nd quarter.  The Bears defense forced two turnovers coming off Eddie Jackson’s forced fumble and Roquan Smith’s interception.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the critical loss as the Bears fall to 4-6 on the season heading into next weeks matchup against the New York Giants

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.