The Hamp & O'B Show with Koz (11/17/19): Bears vs Rams Full Post Game Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with, give you their initial reactions after the Bears disappointing 17-7 to the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Mitchell Trubisky went 24 for 43 with 190 and 1 interception. The Bears lone touchdown came off a 14-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to Tarik Cohen. Trubisky eventually was removed from the game on the final drive due to a hip injury that occurred in the 2nd quarter. The Bears defense forced two turnovers coming off Eddie Jackson’s forced fumble and Roquan Smith’s interception.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the critical loss as the Bears fall to 4-6 on the season heading into next weeks matchup against the New York Giants