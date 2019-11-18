The ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn has a life hack that we think you should know about…

Posted 3:01 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, November 18, 2019
EricZorn-9965245

Eric Zorn (Bill Hogan / Chicago Tribune)

The beloved and extremely popular Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune checks in with Bill and Wendy! They talk about the Cubs’ new TV network, Marquee Sports Network, and their carriage talks with Dish Network. Plus, a life hack alert. Eric shares how to adjust the playback speed on the impeachment inquiry on YouTube.

