× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.18.19: I Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, Ji Suk Yi and Dave Eanet share their reviews of the new Beyond meat breakfast sandwich from Dunkin Donuts; Steve shares his distrust of squirrels; and more!

We kick the show off with the Top 6 @ 6, followed by Doc Most discussing several companies that we thought were pharmacies, grocery stores or delivery stores and their decision to disrupt the trillion dollar health care business. Dean Richards takes on the hottest news in entertainment including his feud with Tom Hanks and the Mister Rogers movie, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”.