Roe Conn Full Show (11/18/19): Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears’ loss to the Rams, a baby whale at Shedd Aquarium needs a name, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Eddie Olczyk analyzes the Blackhawks’ hot streak, and more…
