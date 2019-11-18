Roe Conn Full Show (11/18/19): Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears’ loss to the Rams, a baby whale at Shedd Aquarium needs a name, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Eddie Olczyk analyzes the Blackhawks’ hot streak, and more…

Posted 8:58 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56PM, November 18, 2019

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, November 18th:

