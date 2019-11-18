× New York Times journalists Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly open up about Brett Kavanaugh in their explosive new book

Bill and Wendy sit down with New York Times journalists Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. Pogrebin and Kelly are authors of the newly published book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh.” In this interview, Pogrebin and Kelly open up about their initial reporting on the alleged past sexual misconduct of the Supreme Court Justice, where we are one year later, and their deeply reported account of the events leading to the explosive hearing from the book.

