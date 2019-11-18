Monday Morning Movie Reviews | “Ford v. Ferrari”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Marriage Story” and More

Posted 5:56 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51AM, November 18, 2019

This image released by 20th Century fox shows Christian Bale in a scene from "Ford v. Ferrari," in theaters on Nov. 15. (20th Century Fox via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys review racing biopic Ford v. Ferrari, the Kristen Stewart-led reboot Charlie’s Angles,  and divorce drama Marriage Story 

Plus Erik gives his look at the business of film in the weekly box office report.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

