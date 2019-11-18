× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “When you are losing and you are not putting your messaging out the right way it just makes everything look a lot worse”

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears awful 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Adam talks about the way the Bears have been underachieving, the way Mitch Trubisky’s injury was handled last night and today at Halas Hall, how Matt Nagy is handling adversity, the mounting criticism against Matt Nagy, the woeful performance of the offense the entire season, the frustration that is trickling into player performance, the ongoing struggles at the kicker position, the job security of both Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, the Bears not being able to take advantage of the Rams mistakes and what we need to look for when the Giant come to Soldier Field on Sunday.

