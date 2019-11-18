Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: ‘Christmas Under the Stars’

Posted 5:26 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, November 18, 2019

Hallmark Channel "Christmas Under the Stars" (via Screengrab)

Welcome to the 2019 Season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. In this episode, Mollie and Pete break down the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, “Christmas Under the Stars.” Pete and Mollie also talk about their week as Orangetheory Ambassadors, the Chicago Movie Challenge and visiting a penguin at the Shedd Aquarium.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here.

