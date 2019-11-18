× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Rams Postgame Show — A Debacle In L.A.

After snapping a four-game losing streak last week, the Bears headed for the west coast hoping to get on a roll and keep their postseason dreams alive. Unfortunately, those slim playoff hopes look almost non-existent after a 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown what went wrong for the Bears from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum press box. They not only discuss the injury to Mitchell Trubisky’s hip, but when the team knew about it as well. Hoge and Jahns play the postgame comments from head coach Matt Nagy, and Trubsiky. Towards the end of the show, the guys talk about whether the team should shutdown Trubisky before the end of the season.

