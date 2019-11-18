× Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks: Hollywood in Chicago

In this Extension 720 series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, John and Justin discuss the history of several Chicago houses with ties to Hollywood including the boyhood home of Walt Disney, the Central Park Theatre and the Marx Brothers Home.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.