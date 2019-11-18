“Elton Jim” examines the new Generation Gap flap of “OK, Boomer”…”OK, Millennials?”

In this 182nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explores the growing cultural generation gap between Baby Boomers and Millennials, as the younger generation begins to flex its collective muscles to answer all the criticism they’ve been enduring.  Who’s right?  Who’s wrong?  Are the Boomers to blame?  Are the Millennials out of line?  All sides are considered in the fun, informative, and entertaining “Elton Jim Way”…would you expect anything less?

