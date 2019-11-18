Eddie Olczyk on the Blackhawks’ dominant weekend: “The goaltending has been All-Star caliber.”

Posted 8:47 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, November 18, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) defends Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) as he shoots on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Blackhawks legend Eddie Olczyk joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the team’s dominant weekend by beating the Predators on Saturday, and the Buffalo Sabres Sunday night.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.