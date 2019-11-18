× Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ chances of making the playoffs after 17-7 loss to the Rams: “There’s a shot, but there’s gotta be a complete philosophy change offensively.”

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down (once again) the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Rams, and the under-performance of QB Mitch Trubisky.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697401/3697401_2019-11-19-013001.64kmono.mp3

