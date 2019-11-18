Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ chances of making the playoffs after 17-7 loss to the Rams: “There’s a shot, but there’s gotta be a complete philosophy change offensively.”

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down (once again) the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Rams, and the under-performance of QB Mitch Trubisky.

