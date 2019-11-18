× Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) on federally legalizing recreational marijuana: “The failed war on drugs has had a very high toll”

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) of the North Side joins John Williams to describe the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (HR 3884), which would federally legalize recreational marijuana. Congresswoman Schakowsky explains who is in most need of the bill.