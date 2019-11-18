FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Like in other states before it, advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana use in Illinois want the law to look backward as well as forward. It conscientiously attempts to ensure that those who profit from growing and selling the weed have substantial representation from the mostly impoverished neighborhoods nailed the hardest by decades of drug crackdowns. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) on federally legalizing recreational marijuana: “The failed war on drugs has had a very high toll”
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Like in other states before it, advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana use in Illinois want the law to look backward as well as forward. It conscientiously attempts to ensure that those who profit from growing and selling the weed have substantial representation from the mostly impoverished neighborhoods nailed the hardest by decades of drug crackdowns. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) of the North Side joins John Williams to describe the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (HR 3884), which would federally legalize recreational marijuana. Congresswoman Schakowsky explains who is in most need of the bill.