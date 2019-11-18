× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.18.19: Let’s play that back again…

New York Times Journalists Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly joined us in-studio to talk about their powerful book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh.” Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune talks about the Cubs’ new TV network, Marquee Sports Network and their carriage talks with Dish Network. Plus, a life hack alert. Eric tells us how to adjust the playback speed on the impeachment inquiry on YouTube.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.