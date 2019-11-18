× Andrea and The Reporters Journalistic Panel: Cheryl Raye Stout, Chris Boden and Andy Masur

On this episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters, Andrea welcomes a trio of sports journalists and reporters. Including Chris Boden and Andy Masur from WGN, and Cheryl Raye Stout from WBEZ. Each of them describe their careers covering Chicago sports teams, from the Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Bears. What was their most memorable sports story to cover? The trio share their favorites and discuss what they’d like to do next.