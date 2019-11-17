× WGN Radio Theatre #439: The Adv. of Maisie,Fort Laramie & Somebody Knows

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 16, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “The Adv. Of Maisie: Needy Orphanage” Starring: Ann Sothern; (12-14-50). Our second episode of the night will be: “Fort Laramie: Sergeant’s Baby” Starring: Raymond Burr; (05-27-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “Somebody Knows: The Jean Croyle Long Murder Case” Starring: Charlotte Lawrence; (08-17-50).

