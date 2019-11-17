The Top Five@5 (11/15/19): O.J. Simpson weighs in on Browns vs. Steelers brawl, Dave Grohl writes a song for the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street, Kathie Lee Gifford says she’s a “bucking bronco”, and more…

Posted 4:46 PM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40PM, November 17, 2019

The Top Five@5 for Friday, November 15th, 2019:

O.J. Simpson weighed in on the on-field brawl on Thursday Night Football, between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Foo Fighters’ front-man Dave Grohl help Sesame Street kick off their 50th anniversary show, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.