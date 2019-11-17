× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/17/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington about the final acts of the fall veto session in Springfield and what did, and didn’t, happen. Bill talks about IL Senate President John Cullerton’s retirement announcement; the successful move to consolidate pension funds for first responders; the failure of having anything concrete move forward in the way of banning vaping; and more.

Next, Rick is joined by Michael Golden, President of Golden Mean Strategies, to get his thoughts on the public impeachment inquiry. Michael discusses the strategies being engaged on each side, the difficulties of forming a strategy with/for Trump due to his impulsive actions, and much more.

Then, Rick talks to Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago about the accomplishments in the veto session as well as the issues that were left unresolved. Sara touches on the proposed casino bill and her optimism in getting it passed, the graduated real estate transfer tax issue, and the continuous goal to not raise property taxes.