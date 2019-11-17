Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/17/19): Quick Bears vs. Rams Hit
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears disappointing 17-7 loss to the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum