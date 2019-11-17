The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/17/19): Quick Bears vs. Rams Hit

Posted 10:45 PM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16PM, November 17, 2019

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears  disappointing 17-7 loss to the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.