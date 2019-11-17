× Rep. Mike Quigley on former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony: “My impression was that she was ousted because Rudy and the President didn’t think she would play ball.”

Illinois Congressman, and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Mike Quigley joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to provides an update on where things stand on the impeachment probe against President Trump.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697124/3697124_2019-11-17-222224.64kmono.mp3

