Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the second impeachment hearing held by the committee, House Democrats continue to build a case against U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to link U.S. military aid for Ukraine to the nation’s investigation of his political rivals. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Rep. Mike Quigley on former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony: “My impression was that she was ousted because Rudy and the President didn’t think she would play ball.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the second impeachment hearing held by the committee, House Democrats continue to build a case against U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to link U.S. military aid for Ukraine to the nation’s investigation of his political rivals. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Illinois Congressman, and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Mike Quigley joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to provides an update on where things stand on the impeachment probe against President Trump.